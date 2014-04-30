This Is The Ultimate First World Problem

Well, we’ve arrived, as the saying goes. We’ve found the ultimate first world problem: People are afraid of being turned into Internet viral sensations.

Early this morning, this snippet from The Whidbey News-Times, a local paper out of Oak Harbor, W.A., was making the rounds on Twitter from user Elly Jonez (who goes by the handle @Le):

Here’s what it says, as per the online version of the Whidbey News-Times:

At 6:52 a.m., a Harold Street resident [called 911 and] reported that there was a squirrel in his backyard walking in circles. The man said he was afraid to go and help the critter because someone might videotape him and post it on YouTube.

The man may have avoided becoming a YouTube celebrity, but he did not avoid Twitter fame.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.