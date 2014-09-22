Yemen Shiite Rebels Seize Government Headquarters As Prime Ministers Resigns

© AFP Mohammed Huwais An armed Yemeni Shiite Huthi rebel directs traffic near the airport in Sanaa on September 20, 2014

Sanaa (AFP) – Yemen’s Shiite rebels seized the government headquarters in the capital on Sunday as Prime Minister Mohamed Basindawa resigned, accusing the president of being “autocratic”, senior officials said.

The rebels, who have been locked in deadly clashes for days with Sunni fighters and troops, also took over the state radio station, officials said.

A spokesman for the rebels, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed on his Facebook page that the government complex had been taken and the premier had stepped down.

