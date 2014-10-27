Washington Teen Dies After Being Shot By Fellow High School Student

Los Angeles (AFP) – A US teen who had been fighting for her life after a fellow high school student shot her in the head in a Friday rampage has died, the hospital caring for her said.

Gia Soriano, 14, “passed away tonight as a result of her injuries,” Providence Regional Medical Center said.

Soriano is the second teen to die in the country’s latest shooting spree, in which a male student opened fire in a high school cafeteria in the northwestern state of Washington, killing one student before shooting himself dead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.