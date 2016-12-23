Two arrested in Germany over mall attack plot

© AFP CLEMENS BILAN Police in Germany have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping mall.

LONDON — German authorities have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping centre in the western city of Oberhausen, police said Friday.

The two men were aged 28 and 31 and originally from Kosovo, police said, with the country on edge after a jihadist drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 people.

Officers dressed in civilian clothing were sent to patrol the centre and a nearby Christmas market after receiving information from intelligence services, the BBC reported.

Germany in on high alert after Monday’s atrocity in Berlin, with the main suspect — a Tunisian man named Anis Amri — still on the run. Investigators found Amri’s fingerprints inside the truck cabin, as well as other forensic evidence linking him to the attack.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “convinced” that the police and intelligence services will get their man. “There is highly professional work being carried out,” she said in a statement translated live on Sky News. “Millions of people are hoping that the perpetrator will be apprehended soon.”

