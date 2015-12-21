AFP tip-off leads to the arrest of terrorist cell planning NYE attack in Indonesia

Bomb Blast Site in Legian, Bali 2002. Photo: Edy Purnomo/ Getty.

Indonesian police have arrested nine suspected Islamic State supporters who were allegedly planning a New Year’s Eve attack in Jakarta.

Tip-offs from the Australian Federal Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation lead to the arrest of the terrorist cell, which included a teacher at an Islamic school and one of his students.

In raids across Java, Indonesia’s anti-terror police found bomb-making materials – including fertiliser, ball bearings, nails and electronic switches – and a black IS-style flag.

The ABC reports that authorities have warned Indonesians to be wary of a likely terror threat over the next 10 days.

150,000 Indonesian security personnel will be deployed to safeguard public places during Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Australian government has warned travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” when visiting Indonesia. This warning on Smart Traveller was last revised on December 7.

In October 2002 a terror attack in Kuta, Bali killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

In October 2005 another series of bombings in the same area killed 20 people, including four Australians.

The ABC has more.

