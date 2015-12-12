A second Spanish policeman dies after a Taliban attack on Spain's embassy in Afghanistan

© AFP Wakil Kohsar Afghan security personnel stand alert in front of damaged buildings after a car bomb attack near the Spanish embassy compound in Kabul on December 12, 2015

Madrid (AFP) – A second Spanish policeman has died following a Taliban attack near Spain’s embassy in Kabul that also killed at least four Afghan policemen, Madrid’s interior ministry said Saturday.

Officer Jorge Garcia Tudela died at dawn from wounds sustained during the siege in the Afghan capital’s diplomatic quarter late Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

Developing…

