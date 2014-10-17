San Francisco Giants Head To The World Series

AP Photo/David J. Phillip Travis Ishikawa celebrates after scoring the three-run homer that sent the Giants to the World Series.

San Francisco (AFP) – Travis Ishikawa’s walk-off ninth-inning blast lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 6-3 win over St. Louis and into baseball’s World Series.

Ishikawa’s three-run homer on Thursday gave San Francisco the victory in the best-of-seven National League final four games to one.

The Giants will face American League champions Kansas City for Major League Baseball’s World Series crown, with the Royals hosting game one on Tuesday.

San Francisco are back in baseball’s championship showcase for the third time in five years. They won the title in 2010 and 2012.

Ishikawa’s heroics followed an eighth-inning solo shot by Giants pinch-hitter Michael Morse that tied the game 3-3.

St. Louis threatened in the top of the ninth, but with the bases loaded Giants relief pitcher Jeremy Affeldt induced pinch-hitter Oscar Taveras to ground out to end the inning.

San Francisco slugger Pablo Sandoval then singled to open the bottom of the ninth against Cardinals hurler Michael Wacha.

With one out Brandon Belt walked to bring Ishikawa to the plate, and he powered a 2-0 pitch into the right field seats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.