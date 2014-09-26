Russia Reportedly Says That The EU Can't Re-Export Gas To Ukraine

Frankfurt (AFP) – Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak warned Friday that Europe is contractually not allowed to re-export gas to Ukraine and could see its supplies cut if it did so.

In an interview with the business daily Handelsblatt published ahead of a new round of talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on Friday, Novak insisted that Moscow would meet all its contractual commitments.

“But the agreed contracts do not foresee a re-export,” Novak said.

“We hope that our European partners will stick to the agreements. That is the only way to ensure there are no interruptions in gas deliveries to European consumers,” Novak said.

The comments come ahead of fresh talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine and the EU Commission. Russia suspended deliveries to Ukraine in June due to a price dispute and that could affect supplies to some European countries.

Russia says Ukraine owes it $US5.3 billion for unpaid gas deliveries.

“We’re prepared not to demand immediate payment straight away. The Ukrainian group Naftogaz should pay $US2.0 billion now and we can restructure the rest of the debt,” Novak told the newspaper.

