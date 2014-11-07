Mexico Suddenly Canceled Its Multi-Billion-Dollar Deal For A Bullet Train

AFP Mexico has abruptly withdrawn a multi-billion-dollar tender it had awarded to a Chinese-led consortium to build the country’s first bullet train.

President Enrique Pena Nieto decided “moments ago to revoke the November 3 ruling and restart” the bidding process, Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza told the Televisa network.

