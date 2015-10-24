The vice president of the Maldives has been arrested over a bomb plot to assassinate the president on his speedboat

© AFP/File Haveeru The presidential speedboat Finifenma, where an attempt was made in September to assassinate Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen

Malé (Maldives) (AFP) – Maldivian authorities on Saturday arrested the nation’s vice president Ahmed Adeeb in connection with a plot to assassinate President Abdulla Yameen, who escaped death after his boat was hit by a bomb last month, the home minister said.

“VP Adeeb under arrest and held in Dhoonidhoo Detention (prison island),” Home Minister Umar Naseer said on Twitter. “Charges: high treason.”

A police official told Reuters that “we have arrested the vice president in relation to the Finifenmaa incident … He is now in police custody in Dhoonidhoo detention center.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.