2 Hostages Taken In Post Office In Paris Suburb

An armed man has taken two hostages
in a post office in Petit-Colombes, France, police tell AFP.
A police helicopter is flying over the area where a large security perimeter was set up in around the Aragon post office, which is near the business zone of La Defence.
#France update: police helicopter in #Colombes . Hostage taker asking for a doctor – media Photo: @Florian_Beren pic.twitter.com/VhJmNFhstJ
— José Miguel Sardo (@jmsardo) January 16, 2015
French television channel BFM reported the suspect contacted police himself. At this time, there is no indication of any links to the Islamist attacks last week, Le Figaro reports.
Here’s a look at a street that’s been shut down:
This story is developing …
