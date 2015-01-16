2 Hostages Taken In Post Office In Paris Suburb

An armed man has taken two hostages

in a post office in Petit-Colombes, France, police tell AFP.

A police helicopter is flying over the area where a large security perimeter was set up in around the Aragon post office, which is near the business zone of La Defence.

French television channel BFM reported the suspect contacted police himself. At this time, there is no indication of any links to the Islamist attacks last week, Le Figaro reports.

Here’s a look at a street that’s been shut down:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This story is developing …

