Thousands Of Police Officers Are Cracking Down On Hong Kong's Democracy Protestors

AP Photo/Kin Cheung Police officers staged a dawn raid on the encampment in Mong Kok, clearing out protestors while they slept.

Hong Kong (AFP) – Hong Kong police cleared a pro-democracy protest site in the city’s densely populated Mong Kok area early Friday, meeting no resistance as they removed barricades and tents.

The Mong Kok site — which was nearly empty when police moved in — has seen violent scuffles between demonstrators calling for full democracy in the southern Chinese city and opposition groups during almost three weeks of rallies.

