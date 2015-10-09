German police have raided Volkswagen's HQ in connection with emission-cheating scandal

© AFP Ronny HartmannGerman car-maker Volkswagen is at the centre of a massive pollution-cheating scandal
Berlin (AFP) – German police raided auto giant Volkswagen’s headquarters and other sites Thursday, as part of an investigation into a massive pollution-cheating scandal engulfing the group.
“Today, in connection with the so-called emissions scandal, raids were carried out at Volkswagen in Wolfsburg and other locations,” prosecutors from the state of Lower Saxony said in a statement.
This story is breaking. We will update when we know more.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.