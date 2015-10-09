German police have raided Volkswagen's HQ in connection with emission-cheating scandal

© AFP Ronny Hartmann German car-maker Volkswagen is at the centre of a massive pollution-cheating scandal

Berlin (AFP) – German police raided auto giant Volkswagen’s headquarters and other sites Thursday, as part of an investigation into a massive pollution-cheating scandal engulfing the group.

“Today, in connection with the so-called emissions scandal, raids were carried out at Volkswagen in Wolfsburg and other locations,” prosecutors from the state of Lower Saxony said in a statement.

This story is breaking. We will update when we know more.

