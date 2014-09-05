German Industrial Output Comes In Strong

Frankfurt (AFP) – German industrial production rose strongly in July, driven by increased manufacturing and construction output, data showed on Friday.

According to regular data compiled by the economy ministry, industrial output increased by 1.9 per cent in July, after already rising by 0.4 per cent in June.

Manufacturing output climbed by 2.6 per cent and construction output was up by 1.7 per cent while energy construction output contracted by 3.7 per cent, the ministry calculated.

