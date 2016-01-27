France's Justice Minister just quit over a reform that would strip convicted terrorists of their citizenship

© AFP/File Alain Jocard French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira has quit, apparently in protest at government moves to push through a measure that would strip convicted French-born terrorists of their citizenship

Paris (AFP) – French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira quit Wednesday, apparently in protest at government moves to push through a measure that would strip convicted French-born terrorists of their citizenship if they have a second nationality.

Taubira, a popular figure among the governing Socialists of President Francois Hollande but a target of criticism for the right-wing Republicans, tweeted: “Sometimes to resist means staying, sometimes resisting means leaving.”

The minister had publicly spoken out against the constitutional reform which would allow the government to strip convicted French citizens of their nationality.

In a statement, the French government announced that President François Hollande and Taubira “agreed on the need to terminate her functions at the time when the debate on the constitutional revision opens at the National Assembly.”

Jean-Jaques Urovas, who is the current president of the National Assembly’s Law Commission was appointed to replace her.

NOW WATCH: This is the raid that took down the suspected mastermind behind the Paris attacks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.