Charlie Hebdo Gunmen Buried In Unmarked Graves

French police Handout photos released by French Police in Paris of Cherif Kouachi (L), 32, and his brother Said Kouachi, 34.

The two brothers who killed 12 people last week in a shooting spree on Charlie Hebdo have been buried, the local mayor’s office told AFP.

Cherif and Said Kouachi, the brothers who killed 12 people in an attack on France’s Charlie Hebdo magazine, were buried in unmarked graves in order to prevent the burial place from becoming a “pilgrimage site” for Islamists, the official said.

Cherif was buried just before midnight on Saturday at a cemetery in Gennevilliers, where he used to live, officials said. Kouachi’s brother Said was buried Friday night in Reims.

No relatives attended either funeral for the Kouachi brothers.

