Belgium has released the sole suspect charged in the Brussels attacks

Belgian Federal Police Three suspects in the attacks.

Brussels (AFP) – The sole suspect charged over last week’s Brussels attacks was released Monday following a lack of evidence linking him to the carnage, Belgian prosecutors said.

“The indications that led to the arrest of Faycal C. were not substantiated by the ongoing inquiry. As a result, the subject has been released by the examining magistrate,” the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement, without giving further details.

Belgian media had identified the man as Faycal Cheffou who claimed to be a freelance journalist.

He was caught on CCTV footage with two bombers who attacked the Brussels airport last week. He had reportedly been detained near the federal prosecutor’s office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.