Avocados from Mexico will advertise on 2017's Super Bowl for the third year running

The US’s number-one selling avocado brand Avocados from Mexico (AFM) has announced it will advertise during next year’s 51st Super Bowl, for the third year running.

The brand’s debut ad at the 49th Super Bowl “First Draft Ever” (which you can watch in full below) was a surprise hit, receiving the most positive conversation online of all the ads aired. Alvaro Luque, the brand’s president, told Business Insider that it coincided with — or maybe even led to — the company’s highest ever peak in sales in 2015.

When AFM returned to 2016’s 50th Super Bowl with “Avocados in Space” (also in full below) it was aiming to reach 80% market share, a number which it has now surpassed, the brand’s director Kevin Hamilton told Business Insider.

For next year, Hamilton told Business Insider that the messaging in the ad will be focused specifically on the fact that avocados are healthy, something which the company has not explicitly been permitted to do in the past due to “dated” rules set by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Hamilton explained what the FDA recently changed and how it affects AFM. Previous to the change, the FDA did not take into consideration the ratio of good-to-bad fats in a certain food, this meant that AFM was not allowed to market its avocados (which mostly contain good fats) as healthy.

In the press release for the brand’s upcoming Super Bowl ad, the company states: “AFM’s nutritional story correlates with a recent public health recommendation from the US Food & Drug Administration to redefine the term ‘healthy’ on nutrition labels and foods … Since avocados contribute predominantly good fats like mono and polyunsaturated fat, they are now deemed healthy.”

Speaking of the upcoming ad for the 2017 spot, Hamilton also said: “We’re going to focus on the health and wellness message, I think importantly to note is that we’re certainly going to stick to a tone of ad that has worked for us, but is also more importantly aligned with who the brand is. We’re a brand that’s about good times, and we continue to bring that to our family of consumers.”

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the company said: “Our investment in Super Bowl is part of our ongoing marketing approach to reinforce our brand benefits, including our origin, year-round accessibility and showcasing the good fats that avocados contribute to our diets.”

