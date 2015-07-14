AFL legend James Hird crashed his bike and suffered a concussion but he's still expected to coach Essendon on Friday

Essendon Bombers coach James Hird. Photo: Getty Images

After falling from his bicycle last night and being admitted to hospital, Essendon Bombers coach James Hird will likely coach the team this weekend.

Hird was discharged from hospital today after undergoing a thorough medical assessment earlier this morning.

According to a statement on the Club’s website, Hird is in “good spirits” and will continue to rest up at home today.

The club said expects he will be able to coach on Friday night but will make a decision following further assessment with club doctor Bruce Reid tomorrow.

Hird was bizarrely riding home in heavy rain from a team training session in Tullamarine when he crashed his bike near his home in Toorak, Melbourne.

News Corp reports no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Hird was taken to hospital in an ambulance after being severely concussed and spent the night under observation.

Reid said Hird was lucky to be wearing a helmet which braced his fall.

