AFL Clears The Way For Good Friday Clash

The AFL is planning a Good Friday clash for the first time in a clear signal of new CEO Gillon Mclachlan’s regime.

Former AFL boss Andrew Demetriou was a long-standing opponent of the idea, despite the fact that rugby league has been playing matches on Good Friday for 20 years and ruled out the idea late last year.

But in a press conference this afternoon, AFL Commission chairman Mike Fitzpatrick announced the Commission had approved the move, saying the “time is right”.

Carlton, the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne have been lobbying to play on Good Friday, which has been a lucrative contest for the NRL.

But the AFL has yet to decide which teams will play and how many games there will be, with speculation that alongside a Melbourne game, there will be an interstate match too, plus a Thursday night match.

The AFL Commission has not yet determined which teams may play on Good Friday, nor in which state. — AFL (@AFL) June 16, 2014

Good Friday in 2015 is on April 3.

