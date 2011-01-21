The AFL-CIO Head Slams Lloyd Blankfein With Three Insults, Calls Him A Billionaire

The head of America’s Union movement slammed the Goldman Sachs CEO yesterday for allegedly trying to hurt the workers’ rights of the middle class.



Here’s what he said, according to POLITICO:

In a speech at the National Press Club, [Richard] Trumka made three pointed references to Blankfein as one of the “billionaire” business leaders who has funded efforts pushing for cuts in Social Security and Medicare…

The head of the AFL-CIO denounced the Goldman Sachs CEO for being part of “an attack on workers’ rights…

[And] part of “a coordinated effort to block the path to the middle class with an attack on workers’ rights.”

It seems like Trumka is just pitting Blankfein (and others) against the middle class, which is too easy.

Everyone – even Larry Flynt – already went there, so going that route for political reasons (Blankfein was meeting with Hu Jintauo and Obama yesterday) is getting ineffective. Also not helping the AFL-CIO: we’re pretty sure he’s wrong about billionaire statement (if Blankfein is a billionaire, it isn’t public knowledge), so his insults appear even more hyperbolic and inflammatory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.