AFL-CIO Boss Holds Rally On Wall Street

Surprise, surprise, unions don’t like Wall Street. But hey, it’s always a fun to fire up the base by taking shots at the Evil Empire.



Brand new AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka called bankers “apostles of greed” at a rally on Wall Street today backing President Obama’s push for increased financial regulation.

NYT: Speaking before a modest crowd — at most 250 people — Mr. Trumka issued repeated warnings that the labour movement would battle the nation’s bankers if they did not do more to lend to homeowners and small business and to create jobs.

According to the transcript, Trumka pulled no punches.



AFL-CIO: Brothers and sisters … we are here today to demand more accountability from our financial system… from Wall Street … from Masters of the Universe who speculate in phony instruments rather than invest in the real economy

And we’re here to support President Obama’s call last week here on Wall Street for tough new regulations … to keep our economy safe from speculators and the apostles of greed

Trumka called out AIG, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but we doubt Wall Street was listening. After all, they barely listened to the President’s speech himself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.