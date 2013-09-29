AFL Chief Executive Andrew Demetriou Could Be ATP's New Boss

Getty/ Robert Prezioso. AFL Chief Executive Andrew Demetriou.

Australia could soon lose the most powerful sports administrator in the country, AFL chief executive Andrew Demetriou, with news he could become the head of the Association of Tennis Professionals in London.

The Financial Review has reported Demetriou is in the running to fill the vacant top job at men’s tennis governing body after being put forward to the ATP as a candidate by an emissary.

Demetriou last month dodged questions about the new role but has said he’ll stay with the AFL “as long as the commission wants me to stay.”

After a scandalous season, including the epic battle between the code and Essendon over the club’s drug scandal, next year is expected to be Demetriou’s last with the league.

