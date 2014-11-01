The US Is Leaving Behind A Dysfunctional And Incompetent Army In Afghanistan

The US-led mission in Afghanistan is coming to an end this year, with allied forces withdrawing from the country’s fractious Helmand Province earlier this week.

With coalition troops leaving Afghanistan to meet their withdrawal deadline this calendar year, there’s no better time to watch Ben Anderson’s 2013 documentary: “This Is What Winning Looks Like”.

The British producer spent six years in the country, capturing a damning picture of both the Afghan National Army and the US-led coalition’s efforts to train it.

Rampant corruption, illiteracy, technical incompetence, and a Taliban threat indistinguishable from provincial civilians are only a few of the problems stacked against the prospect of the Afghan state’s meeting success by western standards. It’s a reminder of the uncertainty that lies ahead for the country, and the failure of the US to fulfil many of its major goals.

