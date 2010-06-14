Before You Start Freaking Out Over Afghanistan's $1 TRILLION In Mineral Deposits...

Last night the NYT dropped an excited report about the discovery of $1 trillion in mineral rights that the Pentagon had discovered in Afghanistan since we began war there.



On the surface this is good news. Afghanistan is dirt poor. If it’s dirt is worth more more than $1 trillion, maybe that could change a little.

But you’ll notice commodity markets aren’t exactly plunging on news of the mother lode. That’s because this doesn’t appear to be news.

First of all, note that the report came out just days after Afghanistan became America’s longest war ever, surpassing Vietnam, so the administration is in need of some good headlines.

Second note that the article had cooperation of senior officials, like Gen. David Petraeus and many others, so this wasn’t a leak of internal docs or something, but obviously a story to the Times with the express purpose of garnering a positive Afghanistan headline.

The report also cites old Soviet maps and charts suggesting massive amounts of commodities to be found, so really, they can’t have been that much of a secret, and the one real headline grabber, that Afghanistan could be the Saudi Arabia of Lithium (which is already a recycle moniker from Bolivia), doesn’t appear to be news.

Below we’ve embedded a British government report about Afghanistan’s abundance of rare earth metals and lithium. And here’s a report from last April about mining companies looking to tap the country’s vast deposits of iron ore. The point is that if you look around enough, you can certainly find more than enough to show that folks have been talking about Afghanistan’s resources for a long time.

Finally, the $1 trillion number: what does it mean? Nowhere is that really quantified or explained? Are we talking $1 trillion over the next century? 20 years? No idea.

It seems basically that folks have always known about Afghanistan’s huge mineral deposits, but that since the war there’s more of an effort to quantify and clarify what’s there, and that there is going to be some push to actually develop the resources (which makes sense, as money issues become more pronounced, and the government there is urged to foster an industry other than poppy seeds). And perhaps there has been some positive surprise just how much there is available.

But when you consider all that, and the fact that this headline will probably only intensify power battles in Kabul, it’s hard to imagine this news being anything more than a curse.

