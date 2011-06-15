Afghanistan Is Officially The Worst Place In The World For Women

A major reason for the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan was to end the Taliban’s oppression of women. 10 years later, however, Afghanistan remains the absolute worst place to be a woman in the world, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters Trust Law.



The survey on issues including health threats, sexual violence, non-sexual violence, cultural or religious factors, lack of access to resources and trafficking ranked Afghanistan last, followed by Congo, Pakistan, India and Somalia.

A few facts about Afghanistan:

Beleaguered by insurgency, corruption and dire poverty, Afghanistan ranked as most dangerous to women overall and came out worst in three of the poll’s key risk categories: health, non-sexual violence and economic discrimination.

* Women in Afghanistan have a one in 11 chance of dying in

childbirth.

* Some 87 pct of women are illiterate.

* 70-80 pct of girls and women face forced marriages.

