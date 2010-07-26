Massive Military Leak Paints Crushing Picture Of Afghanistan Conflict

Just moments ago, The New York Times and The Guardian published selections from a new WikiLeaks report detailing the alarming realities of the War in Afghanistan.



Those details paint a disturbing image of war involving the death of civilians, corruption in the Afghan government, potential involvement of the Pakistan intelligence agency in attacks on coalition troops, and further facts about the conflict.

The Guardian has provided a map detailing many of those events.

WikiLeaks has yet to release the full report, which will include nearly 100,000 internal memos.

The scope of the materials is massive, and has the potential, due to its size and publication in multiple papers, to impact the course of the war.

From first look, this information is not shocking to anyone who has followed the war closely. But the bulk of materials, and just the level of negative coverage of the conflict, may give impetus to political forces seeking NATO withdrawal from the conflict.

