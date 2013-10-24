The Folly Of Hanging Around Afghanistan In One Sentence

Much has been said about our 12+ year war in Afghanistan, but one sentence from a report released today sums up the fraud, waste, and the continuing folly of staying in the country any longer.

“IOM paid $US300,000 for 600 gallons of diesel fuel, $US500 per gallon, when market price should not have exceeded $US5.00 a gallon.”

That’s from an email sent to Business Insider about a report prepared by the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction on the USAID-backed International Organisation for Migration, which is now 23 months behind schedule and grossly over budget in the construction of a hospital in Gardez.

A major U.S. pullout is slated to happen in 2014, but it seems the money pit that is Afghanistan continues to be filled.

While the gas should have been only $US5 a gallon, IOM didn’t use proper invoices so they were able to jack up the price by 9,900%.

Those on the SIGAR email list know this is all too common. We’ve previously written about a state-of-the-art $US34 million military headquarters that will go completely unused and the military destroying $7 billion worth of equipment as they leave.

