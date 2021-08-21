Answers to the top 9 questions about the Taliban victory in Afghanistan asked on Google

How do I help Afghanistan?

“How to help Afghanistan” and “how to help Afghan refugees” has been a search term that has spiked since Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Amnesty UK’s refugee and migrant rights program director, Steve Valdez-Symonds, told Insider some ways to help from afar:

“Some people in our local communities are Afghans, Afghan refugees, Afghan British citizens, Afghans in the asylum system. Being even just being a little bit aware of that and being friendly and supportive at this time, because all of these people were likely to have family and friends who they’re extremely scared about at this time.

“These people are likely to welcome that acknowledgment and support from their communities.”

“People could make clear to their local councils that they want to see them participate in the resettlement of Afghan refugees and that they’re available to provide support to new arrivals.”

Valdez-Symonds, however, adds that there’s a more political and structural change that he believes should be pushed for.

“There should be pressure put on our local representatives,our MPs, and political figures. That should be about making sure that all Afghans in this country are safe, and not just that there’s some temporary suspension on returning anybody to the country — but actually, all Afghans who are here are going to get their papers and be told that it’s clear that it’s not safe to go back. They can get on with their lives here.”

“If the rules aren’t changed, then there really is no, no hope for some people.”