The Taliban are cracking down on Afghan women protesting the new government by whipping, beating people

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The framed sign in Persian reads, ‘Freedom.’ () AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

Taliban fighters whipped and beat a group Afghan women in Kabul protesting the new rule.

The protests are the latest in a show of defiance against Taliban leadership.

On Tuesday the Taliban announced an interim government consisting of only men.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Taliban fighters whipped and beat a group Afghan women in Kabul protesting the newly announced all-male interim government, CNN reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, some signs read “No government can deny the presence of women” and “I will sing freedom over and over.”

A handful of journalists covering the demonstration were also arrested, according to TOLO News.

The protests are the latest in a show of defiance around Kabul as many have been chanting slogans against the Pakistani government and expressing support for rebels fighting the Taliban.

Wednesday’s demonstrations also come as the Taliban plans to recreate the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, the BBC reported, which was known during the militant group’s 1996-2001 rule for deploying religious police to the streets in an attempt to enforce strict Sharia law.

The Taliban on Tuesday announced an interim government to rule Afghanistan, made up entirely of men and includes an interior minister who has a $US10 ($AU14) million US bounty on his head. Sirajuddin Haqqani is the head of the Haqqani Network – a US-designated terror group in Pakistan and Afghanistan with close ties to al-Qaida

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.