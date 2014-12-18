Even The Afghan Taliban Are Saying The Pakistan Massacre Was 'Un-Islamic'

AP A Pakistani girl who was injured in a Taliban attack in a school being rushed to a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday.

The Taliban’s attack on a school in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday was so horrific that even the Afghan Taliban have condemned it.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement saying: “The intentional killing of innocent people, children and women are against the basics of Islam and this criteria has to be considered by every Islamic party and government.”

The Pakistani Taliban and Afghan Taliban are allies but exist as separate entities, Reuters notes. Both terrorist groups seek to overthrow the governments of their respective countries and establish an Islamic State that is governed under religious sharia law.

The Pakistani Taliban killed 148 people when they attacked the military-run Army Public School and College in Peshawar. Most of those killed were children. More than 100 others were wounded.

Several gunmen stormed the school with explosive strapped onto them and started shooting people at random, according to the Associated Press.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack and said they targeted the school’s students as revenge for the deaths of children who were allegedly killed by army soldiers in tribal areas, CNN reports. The Taliban also reportedly wanted to target students who might go on to join the military.

