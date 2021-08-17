Prince Harry urged the military community to support one another as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. RUNE STOLTZ BERTINUSSEN / NTB SC/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry has issued an official statement in response to the Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan.

He urged the military community to “reach out and offer support” to each other.

Harry served two tours of Afghanistan during his time in the British Army.

Prince Harry has issued a statement to the military community amid the Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex served two tours of Afghanistan during his time in the British Army before launching The Invictus Games, a sporting tournament for wounded or injured military personnel in 2014.

“What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” Harry wrote in a joint statement with Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Dominic Reid OBE, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation.

“Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“We encourage everybody across the Invictus network – and the wider military community – to reach out to each other and offer support for one another.”

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from the late 1990s until 2001, when they were removed from power by US-led forces following the September 11 attacks.

The Taliban started reclaiming large parts of the country in the wake of the US troop withdrawal in July, and on Sunday, the group entered the capital city of Kabul and seized the Afghan presidential palace.