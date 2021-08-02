Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan for Tajikistan as Taliban fighters enter Kabul, reports say

The Taliban is checking in on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s whereabouts, according to Reuters. Wikimedia Commons

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has gone into exile, according to reports.

Ghani and his team have left Afghanistan for Tajikistan, Reuters reported.

The Taliban has now entered Kabul and expects to assume formal administrative control within hours.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his immediate team have left Afghanistan for Tajikistan, according to Afghan government sources speaking to several media outlets.

TOLO TV, a local TV network, first reported that Ghani, 72, had gone into exile.

Reuters later confirmed that he had fled the country and that the Taliban was checking in on his whereabouts, citing a senior Afghan interior ministry official and a Taliban representative.

Asked for comment, the president’s office said it “cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani’s movement for security reasons.”

Vice-president Amrullah Saleh is also reported to have left, BBC News said.

The exits come as the Taliban is on the brink of taking power. A Taliban official said that the group will assume formal administrative control of Kabul “within hours,” Al Arabiya reported.

Initially, the militant group’s international media spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, said that the group would remain on the outskirts of the city until transition talks reached their conclusion.

According to NBC’s Chief Foreign Correspondent, Richard Engel, armed Taliban fighters are now on the streets of Kabul.

The Guardian said that shootings have been reported in several parts of Kabul.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed that Taliban fighters have entered the city in response to a “law and order issue,” the paper reported.