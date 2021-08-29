A powerful explosion hits house near Kabul airport, believed to be a rocket

TOLO News, Afghanistan’s largest TV news network, reported “a powerful explosion” near Kabul airport.

It is yet unclear who is behind the attack that killed a child.

This explosion comes days after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed more than 90 people at Kabul airport.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A “powerful explosion” was heard in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan.

TOLO News, Afghanistan’s largest TV news network, is reporting that “a powerful explosion was heard moments ago in Kabul.”

AP news confirmed that a child was been killed in the blast.

Sources in Afghanistan told Insider that a rocket hit a local house near Kabul airport.

Reuters report that two witnesses confirm that the blast was caused by a rocket – official confirmation is pending.

It is yet unclear who fired the rocket.

This explosion comes days after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed at least 169 people at Kabul airport.

Officials at the US Embassy in Kabul warned citizens to leave the airport due to a “specific, credible threat” on Saturday.

“US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time,” the alert said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.