Take a look at these amazing photos of Afghanistan before the wars

Hannah Goldstein
Afghanistan blondeDr. Bill Podlich

The INSIDER Summary:

• A collection of photos taken by Dr. William Podlich in the 1960s in Afghanistan has been discovered and restored.
• These photos show Afghanistan as a very different country than it is today, and they shed light on what life was like in the area nearly 80 years ago.

The modern West is familiar with Afghanistan as a country that is ravaged by war. But before the US invasion, before the Russian war, and before the country’s Marxist experiment, Afghanistan used to be a far different place.

In the 1960s, Afghanistan was actively undergoing a process of modernisation and Westernization. People began dressing in western attire, men and women alike attended western-style universities, and cars crowded newly-paved roads. At the same time, Afghanistanis preserved much of traditional Afghanistani culture.

An astonishing collection of photos from the 1960s captures life in Afghanistan during this unique time.

In the ’60s, amateur photographer and college professor Dr. William Podlich took a leave of absence from his job at Arizona State University to work with UNESCO in the Afghan capital of Kabul, bringing his wife and daughters with him. His son-in-law Clayton Esterson found the late doctor’s photos in 2013 and put them on the web. The response was amazing.

Esterson told the Denver Post: “Many Afghans have written comments [on our website] showing their appreciation for the photographs that show what their country was like before 33 years of war. This makes the effort to digitize and restore these photographs worthwhile.”

An earlier version of this story appeared on Business Insider.

In the 60s, this blonde attracted looks in a still very conservative Afghanistan.

Dr. Bill Podlich

But many people also wore nice western clothes in the 60s, too.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Afghanistan had a modern military thanks to reforms by King Amanullah Khan in the 1920s.

Dr. Bill Podlich

A new car drives through a freshly-built mountain tunnel ...

Dr. Bill Podlich

... and another stops at a gas station.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Girls and boys in western-style universities and schools were encouraged to talk to each other freely.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Newly-paved streets were flooded with new cars.

Dr. Bill Podlich

There was also a Girl and Boy Scouts of Afghanistan.

Dr. Bill Podlich

The country was undergoing a process of modernisation ...

Dr. Bill Podlich

... but much of Afghan culture retained its traditional dress and style. Even in Kabul, the bazaars remained the same as they had in earlier decades.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Here's a more traditional stall ...

Dr. Bill Podlich

... and a typical street scene.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Following World War II -- which Afghanistan managed to stay out of -- the Soviets and Americans competed for rights to build Afghan roadways.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Unlike today, roads in 1960s Afghanistan were well-kept and generally free of wear and tear.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Kids grew up in a safe environment, free of extremist influence, compared to today.

Dr. Bill Podlich

The villages didn't look too much different back then ...

Dr. Bill Podlich

... although new construction was everywhere.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Signs of prosperity dotted the urban landscape, showing off the country's upper class.

Dr. Bill Podlich

The group of American schools in Afghanistan shows just how stable the country was once considered.

Dr. Bill Podlich

An official vehicle plies the streets.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Fruit markets stayed largely the same and became a staple of Afghan culture.

Dr. Bill Podlich

... as did fabric markets ...

Dr. Bill Podlich

... and glassware.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Kabul's classic architecture was maintained, giving the city a firm aesthetic and sense of identity.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Here's another example of the city's distinctive style.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Even so, there was much western influence in the newer homes and businesses.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Crowded lorries and trucks are still a common scene in the country.

Dr. Bill Podlich

A view of the mountains outside of Kabul in winter.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Women weren't required to wear burqas -- Afghanistan wasn't quite as conservative back then. But some would still cover up by choice.

Dr. Bill Podlich

A traditional-style archway.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Elementary education, even out in the rural areas, was standard.

Dr. Bill Podlich

There was a widespread sense that opportunities hinged on education.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Children would learn in outside classrooms if they had to.

Dr. Bill Podlich

... although new buildings were always under construction.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Nationalism grew, as people identified with Afghanistan rather than with tribes.

Dr. Bill Podlich

There were movie theatres, libraries, chemistry labs, and on the outskirts of Kabul, large factories churning out a variety products.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Some historical buildings were in an excellent state of preservation.

Dr. Bill Podlich

People gathered in the streets for religious or cultural events without fear.

Dr. Bill Podlich

But while urban Afghanistan became modern, rural Afghanistan was still much as it had been decades before.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Afghanistan had a national identity, and a distinct national style, despite all the newfangled 'western' influence.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Tradition still reigned.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Yes, both rural and urban, western and south asian, it seemed all of Afghanistan ...

Dr. Bill Podlich

... was on the road to prosperity.

Dr. Bill Podlich

The wars were in the future -- but they weren't very far off. When the Soviets invaded less than two decades later, it would hasten Afghanistan's path towards becoming a very different country.

Dr. Bill Podlich

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.