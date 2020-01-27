A Boeing passenger plane has crashed in Taliban territory in Afghanistan

Google Maps Ghazni, in Afghanistan, where the plane is said to have crashed on Monday.

A passenger plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said.

“A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time,” Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, told Reuters.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A passenger plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

“A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time,” Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, told Reuters.

Sarwar Danish, Afghanistan’s vice president, also said the plane was operated by Airana, The New York Times reported.

Deh Yak is held by the Taliban, according to The Associated Press.

The number of casualties is not clear yet.

AP An Afghan Airline Ariana jet at Kabul airport in 2002.

The operator of the plane is thought to be Ariana Airlines, but the airline denied the report on their officials Facebook page.

“There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana,” Reuters said, citing airline CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal.

“Ariana planes that have left, have reached their destination and have not crashed,” a representative for the airline said. “The plane that crashed, therefore, doesn’t belong to Ariana Airlines.”

The plane was thought to be travelling between Kandahar and the Kabul, according to local media.

Videos and images purporting to show the crash site shared on social media suggest the plane could be a Boeing 717, if it is a commercial aircraft.

This is a developing story. More follows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.