At least 16 dead after explosion rips through mosque in Afghanistan

The location of Kandahar in Afghanistan. Google Maps

At least 16 people are dead and 32 injured after a blast hit a majority-Shiite mosque in Afghanistan.

The explosion happened at the Fatemieh mosque in Kandahar on Friday.

No one has claimed responsibility yet. One witness told the AP it appeared to be a suicide bomb attack.

At least 16 people are dead following an explosion at a majority-Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan, multiple reports say.

The attack happened at the Fatemieh mosque in Kandahar during Friday prayers, the BBC and Associated Press reported.

At least 32 people are injured, the BBC said. Victims were being treated at the nearby Mirwais hospital, CNN reported.

Graphic videos posted to social media purported to show worshippers covered in blood inside the mosque in the aftermath of the blast. Insider has chosen not to republish the footage.

A person who witnessed the blasts, identified by the AP as Murtaza, said he saw four suicide bombers detonate at the mosque.

Another person near the scene of the attack told Agence France-Presse that there were three explosions at the mosque complex: One at the the main door, one in an area to the south, and one in the area where worshippers wash before prayers.

Responsibility for the attack has not yet been claimed, but there is speculation that it is ISIS-K, the Islamic State offshoot in Afghanistan which considers the Taliban an enemy for not being sufficiently devout.

Last week, ISIS-K claimed responsibility after a suicide bomb detonated in a mosque in Kunduz, killing 50 people.

After that blast, Qari Sayed Khosti, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s interior ministry, tweeted: “We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shiite brotherhood in the first district of Kandahar city in which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded.”

The attack on the mosque in Kunduz last week marked the largest of several attacks carried out by ISIS-K since the US military withdrawal in Afghanistan in late August.

In the vacuum left by the US, the Taliban seized control, but they have faced opposition from some rebel groups and the likes of ISIS-K.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.