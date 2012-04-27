This Man Is Fighting A Huge Battle Against Afghanistan's Deadly Landmines

Photo: Kabul: A City At Work

We’ve all seen photos of people who’ve died or had their legs blown off because they accidentally stepped on a buried, long-forgotten landmine or other Improvised Explosive Device (IED).Afghans have been living with this reality for decades, and the problem affects locals and international soldiers alike, despite international efforts.



Kabul: A City At Work, a multimedia project on life in Afghanistan, interviewed Mirwais, a “deminer” who has worked tirelessly to rid his district of it’s hidden explosive devices for 15 years. His story illustrates the wider problem of the continuing presence of mines and other remnants of war in one of the most mined countries in the world.

