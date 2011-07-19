THE unravelling: Afghanistan On The Edge Of Chaos

Photo: AP

The disintegration of Afghanistan accelerated last week with the assassination of Ahmed Wali Karzai, President Hamid Karzai’s powerful half-brother.



The president, who has been portrayed by American officials as “paranoid and depressed,” and often high on hashish, climbed into his younger brother’s grave at last week’s funeral, and wailed.

Karzai has much to wail about. His country faces a series of crises—each debilitating on its own—that together threaten to drag Afghanistan over the brink into chaos.

