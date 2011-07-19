THE unravelling: Afghanistan On The Edge Of Chaos

Photo: AP
The disintegration of Afghanistan accelerated last week with the assassination of Ahmed Wali Karzai, President Hamid Karzai’s powerful half-brother.
The president, who has been portrayed by American officials as “paranoid and depressed,” and often high on hashish, climbed into his younger brother’s grave at last week’s funeral, and wailed.
Karzai has much to wail about. His country faces a series of crises—each debilitating on its own—that together threaten to drag Afghanistan over the brink into chaos.
Many members of the Afghan Parliament are openly seeking the president's impeachment.
They are enraged by the ruling of a special court, set up by Karzai, demanding that 62 members of Parliament be replaced by their defeated challengers, mostly Karzai allies. The existing Parliament has so far refused to recognise the court's legitimacy.
While the impeachment effort is unlikely to succeed, it is indicative of the paralysis that has gripped the Afghan government in recent years. Karzai has not filled several cabinet positions since his controversial re-election in 2009.
Afghanistan is on the verge of complete financial collapse.
Its largest financial institution, Kabul Bank, is basically a criminal enterprise, doling out a reported $900 billion in loans to favoured friends and cronies of the Karzai government. The loans were not expected to be paid back.
Late last month, two former bank executives were arrested on embezzlement charges, and the governor of Afghanistan's central bank fled to the United States fearing for his life after investigating the abuses at Kabul Bank.
Last week, parliamentarians urged the government to audit a second Afghan financial institution, Azizi Bank, fearing financial improprieties there, as well.
The International Monetary Fund has suspended its programs in Afghanistan, demanding greater oversight of the country's financial system. Afghanistan has thus been deprived of more than $70 million in aid from the World Bank, since such aid is predicated on the existence of an operative IMF program in the country.
For several months now, Pakistan has increased its cross-border attacks on militants hiding inside Afghanistan, killing dozens and forcing more than 10,000 Afghan civilians to flee, according to the Afghan government.
While the Afghan military has said it is prepared to respond, the central government has so far demurred.
An Afghan border commander resigned last month to protest the government's refusal to retaliate.
Some suspect Pakistan wants to highlight Afghanistan's inability to protect itself, and thus convince the Karzai government that Afghanistan needs Pakistan to survive--especially after Western troops withdraw in 2014. If Afghanistan does not find a way to deter its neighbours--Pakistan especially, but Iran as well-- from meddling in internal Afghan affairs, Afghanistan's 'sovereignty will remain a practical fiction,' Damood Ahmed wrote recently in Foreign Policy.
Violence in the country is getting worse. The United Nations reported recently that civilian deaths in Afghanistan were 28% higher in the first half of 2011 than they were in the same period last year--the deadliest period since the war began.
Late last week, an insurgent exploded a bomb hidden in his turban as he sat among mourners at a ceremony for Ahmed Wali Karzai in Kandahar. The blast raised fears that, in the wake of Karzai's death, 'a cycle of violence' might envelop the city in coming days, the New York Times reported.
Yesterday, a second close Karzai adviser was gunned down in his home by two insurgents, who themselves were later killed by security forces.
When President Karzai spoke to the media just hours after his brother's assassination in Kandahar, he was flanked by French President Nicholas Sarkozy, who had flown into Kabul that morning to announce the impending departure of 1,000 French troops from the country. Talk about bad timing.
Bending to domestic pressure, President Barack Obama announced last month that the United States would accelerate the pace of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan. All troops that came during the 2009 surge will return home by the 2012 election. All American combat troops will be leave Afghanistan by 2014.
More immediately, Afghan troops will increasingly claim responsibility for security in several key areas of the country, in what Afghan officials (and journalists) consider a positive, but largely symbolic, development.
The generally peaceful Bamian province was the first to change hands yesterday.
Foreign Policy magazine listed Afghanistan as the seventh most failed state in the world this year.
