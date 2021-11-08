Afghanistan will be ‘hell on earth’ as millions are in danger of starving with food running out, food program head says

Starving families in Afghanistan sell their children to survive Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images

Millions in Afghanistan are in danger of starvation with food running out as winter approaches, the BBC reported.

“Ninety-five percent of the people don’t have enough food, and now we’re looking at 23 million people marching towards starvation,” David Beasley, director of the World Food Programme, told the BBC.

“The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It is going to be hell on Earth,” he added.

If the winter weather is as bad as it is supposed to be, more than half of Afghans in the country could face starvation and famine.

The WFP is currently sending more food than normal to the country to account for the shortage, according to the BBC.

According to the BBC, many Western countries have halted aid to Afghanistan because they do not want to be seen supporting the Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan’s government in August.

Beasley called on world leaders and billionaires to donate to the country.

“To the world leaders, to the billionaires: imagine that this was your little girl or your little boy, or your grandchild about to starve to death,” he said. “You would do everything you possibly could, and when there’s $US400 ($AU539) trillion worth of wealth on the earth today, shame on us.”