The UK may destroy or abandon some of its military equipment to make more space for evacuees, defense minister says

Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan disembark from a British Royal Air Force jet. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The UK could abandon or destroy military equipment in Afghanistan so it can get more people out.

Ben Wallace said not taking a Land Rover, for example, could mean taking “30 to 40” more poeple.

The UK is finishing its evacuations Friday, and some people will be left behind, he said.

The UK may leave behind or destoy military equipment it used in Afghanistan to create more space on its aircraft to evacuate people, the defense secretary said.

Ben Wallace told LBC on Friday morning: “We have taken some decisions that no doubt will play out in a few days in order to get more Afghans out and more British nationals. We’ve squeezed the timetable for getting our military out, which might mean we have to leave equipment behind.”

“No doubt we’ll see in the media ‘how could we leave a Land Rover behind’ or something, but all I ask for listeners to remember is that Land Rover probably represented 30 to 40 people that we took on a plane instead.”

He also told the BBC: “One of the challenges I had a few days ago is: I need as many hours as possible to get Afghan and British nationals out.

“And the trade off is: How much kit do we take out, how do we leave on the ground or destroy on the ground so that no one else can use them or abandon, so I could have more hours for humanitarian versus military?”

He also said on Friday morning that the UK would be finishing its evacuations in a matter of “hours,” and acknowledged that would mean leaving people behind.

He said: “It is with deep regret that not everyone has been able to be evacuated during this process.”

“The sad fact is not every single one will get out.”

He said that there would be up to 1,100 Afghans who could be eligible for evacuation for helping the UK, and who now fear retribution from the Taliban, left behind.

He said that the UK had closed the center where it was processing people.