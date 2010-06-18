Propaganda Campaign Turned Up A Notch, As Afghanistan Now Claims $3 TRILLION Of Minerals

Perhaps because most people were not impressed with the announcement of $1-trillion worth of mineral reserves, an Afghani minister has tripled the reserves estimate.



“A very conservative estimate has been one trillion. Our estimation is more than that… the idea is it could be up to three trillion dollars,” Afghan mining minister Waheedullah Shahrani told the AFP.

Clearly the estimates are getting ridiculous.

What’s seems to be going on is that we have always known Afghanistan had large reserves. The NYT got some unnamed officials to make an estimate. And as long as they’re making estimates, Shahrani had a go at it. Indeed, the minister admits his estimate was based on “the visibility of the minerals.”

