Afghan Interpreters Who Helped Troops Fight In Their Country Will Be Given Refuge In Australia

Interpreters meet with US soldiers, giving language lessons and cultural lessons at Forward Operating Base Blue during CERTEX February 26, 2005 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Photo: Getty/Logan Mock-Bunting

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison has told Fairfax Radio 800 Afghan interpreters and their families will be given refuge in Australia.

“That’s a high priority for the Prime Minster and I and we’re working through that and we should have that dealt with by the end of the year,” Morrison said in the interview.

Accepting the interpreters had been flagged by the previous Labor government which the Coalition ousted at the September election.

The 800 people will be accepted through Australia’s current annual humanitarian intake, which the Coalition has cut since taking power to 13,750, according to The ABC.

“They are all at risk and we’ve been working through that process now for sometime … we’re not going to leave these people behind,” Morrison said.

The plight of interpreters who worked with ISAF forces during the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan has been highlighted in a recent articles, after many were unable to resettle in the United States.

Now read: Translators Who Risked Their Lives For American Troops Are Getting Screwed By The US

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.