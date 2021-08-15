The Afghan Embassy in India sent out a tweet calling Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a ‘traitor’ who ‘screwed and f—ed everything up’

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul. Reuters

In a now-deleted tweet, the Afghan Embassy in India called President Ashraf Ghani a “traitor.”

“He screwed and f—ed everything up,” read the tweet.

Ghani fled his presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday in the midst of a Taliban takeover of Kabul.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The Afghan Embassy in India tweeted harsh criticism of the country’s President Ashraf Ghani, who fled his palace in Kabul on Sunday leaving the city vulnerable for a Taliban takeover.

Ghani left Afghanistan for Tajikistan while Taliban fighters entered Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital and its largest city. The Taliban is now set to formally retake power in the country and rename it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of American troops and a hurried evacuation of US diplomats.

Insider saw a now-deleted tweet from the Embassy’s official Twitter account posted at around 7.30 p.m. on August 15, which read: “We are all banging our heads in shame. Ghani Baba @ashrafghani fled with his crooks.”

“He screwed and f—ed everything up. We apologize to everyone for serving the fugitive. May Allah punish the traitor! His legacy will be a stain on our history,” the tweet continued.

-Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) August 15, 2021

Ghani, an academic and economist who became president in 2014, made a post on Facebook on August 15 saying that leaving Afghanistan was a “hard choice.”

“Should I stand to face the armed Taliban entering the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years? If there were still countless countrymen martyred, and if we should face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a disaster in this city of six million,” Ghani wrote.

He added that to avoid a “flood of blood,” he “thought it was best to get out.”

“The Taliban have won the judgment of swords and guns. Now they are responsible for protecting our countrymen’s honor, wealth, and self-esteem,” Ghani wrote on Facebook.

The Afghan embassy in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Afghanistan is currently in a maelstrom of chaos, with thousands of people swarming the airport in Kabul in a desperate bid to leave the country.

In the meantime, the US is completing its withdrawal from the embattled country, having removed the US flag from its embassy in Kabul. The US had maintained troop presence in Afghanistan since 2001.