15 memorable Valentine's Day dates that won't cost a fortune

DW labs Incorporated / Shutterstock.com

Hit up a food truck and explore your city.

Find cheap, tasty eats on the street before seeing all that your city has to offer. Look up museums to visit and parks to explore, or simply start walking with no fixed itinerary. If you need a mission, try a photo scavenger hunt. There are plenty of ideas online, or you can create your own. Who knows? At the end, you might have the perfect Instagram.

If you're feeling more adventuresome, check to see if your city offers a bike share program and spend the day discovering the ins and outs of your city on wheels.

Visit that tourist attraction you've never managed to see.

Did you know the Empire State Building ($32) in New York City is open until 2 a.m?