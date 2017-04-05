This origami microscope provides 140 times magnification and costs just $20

The Foldscope, a microscope that’s made of paper can provide 140 times magnification – and only costs $US20.

The origami-inspired design makes the microscope affordable and quick and easy to assemble, taking only 10 minutes to build.

Once assembled it works like any other normal microscope, using a sample on a microscopic slide.

Foldscope can be used either by looking through the small opening on the device or by attaching your phone’s camera to record the microscopic organisms.

The device has been shipped to 130 countries around the world and is currently being funded on Kickstarter.

Produced By David Ibekwe

