8 (affordable) gifts your mum actually wants for Mother's Day [up to 40% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Mother’s Day is getting closer.

If you haven’t gotten your mum anything yet, we recommend checking out one of these gifts.

We’ve rounded up eight amazing (and affordable!) items that your mother will surely love this year.

This simple circle design is classic and will look beautiful on any woman, regardless of her personal style or what’s trendy.

Plus, this necklace is designed specifically as a gift for mum, which we guarantee she will cherish.

Dogeared “Mum” medium sparkle necklace: $US60

This is a great gift for any kitchen.

The blender comes with a powerful 450 watt motor of ice crushing power with 8 speeds. Additionally, the 6-cup dishwasher safe and scratch resistant glass jar is thermal shock tested to withstand extreme temperature changes.

Oster 8-speed blender with food processor attachment: $US59.99 $US53.50 [11% off]

This Mr. Coffee is powered by Keurig Brewed technology for coffeehouse quality at home. It uses Keurig K-Cup packs and comes with a removable 24-ounce water reservoir for multiple brews without refilling.

Mr. Coffee brewer: $US97.20 $US63.99 [34% off]

These beautiful, hand-made drop earrings will stand out. They’re a perfect accessory for any mum that loves a bit of bold colour.

The earrings come in black, slate, teal and turquoise.

Kendra Scott “Signature” Alex drop earrings: $US55.00

This Nine West bag is both useful and stylish. It’s a mini tote shape and comes with a long handle so that it can be worn as a cross-body bag. The shape and reptile-embossed texture give the bag a modern feel.

The bag comes in coral, dune, panna and black.

Nine West “Helena” bag: $US75.00 $US44.79 [40% off]

These high fashion, geometric wine glasses are designed for soft body red wines or fully body wine wines.

The tritan crystal glasses resist breakage, chipping and scratching. They’re completely dishwasher safe.

Schott Zwiesel Tritan crystal glasses (set of 4): $US52.83

This bracelet is designed to look like a vintage piece and evokes a youthful, bohemian spirit.

The bracelet is 16 centimeters in length and can be worn as a standalone piece or with other bangles.

House of Harlow 1960 arrow affair cuff bracelet: $US68.00

This beautiful print of white hydrangeas will be a great additional to a living room, bedroom, or even bathroom.

The delicate, muted colours are perfect to add some warmth to a room without overpowering it.

Judy Mackey “White Hydrangeos” painting (2011): $US60.00

[email protected]

NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.