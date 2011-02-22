Affordable High Quality Video Conferencing - Vidyo @ CES 2011 - (Video)

High quality video conferencing for all. That’s what Vidyo is pushing for. Vidyo offers affordable telepresence-quality video conferencing to businesses of all sizes. With Vidyo, you can enjoy up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, with up to 100 people on a call. Since Vidyo is software-based, you can use the device of your choice–whether a desktop PC or Mac, laptop, mobile phone or tablet. Small business owners can now enjoy the telepresence capabilities only big enterprises could afford. For more information on Vidyo, visit www.vidyo.com.



At CES 2011, Smallbiztechnology.com spoke with a Vidyo representative about their high quality video conferencing solution.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

