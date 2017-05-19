13 must-have car gadgets that cost less than $100

Getting stranded with a dead car battery or being caught off guard by a flat tire is not only stressful, it’s potentially dangerous.

Fortunately, there are a number of gadgets on the market today that can help you be better prepared for whatever the road throws at you.

Here are 13 car gadgets that will not only improve your overall driving experience, but will also help you be ready for the unexpected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.