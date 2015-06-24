Around the world, here's how much of your disposable income it costs to buy Smirnoff Vodka

The cost of getting tipsy on alcohol varies around the world.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch put together a chart showing the cost of 10 litres of Smirnoff Red Vodka in terms of disposable income per capita — a proxy for affordability.

10 litres are the least affordable in Venezuela and Indonesia, at 14.9% of disposable income and 14.0%, respectively. On the other side of the spectrum, Smirnoff red is most affordable in the US, Japan, and Switzerland, where 10 litres are only 0.5% of disposable income.

BAML also put the cost of ten Smirnoff Reds in terms of real GDP per capita. According to this metric, the bottles are least affordable in Venezuela and Vietnam, while most affordable are, once again, in the US, Japan, and Switzerland.

Although the bottles are relatively unaffordable in emerging markets for now, the tide could turn soon.

“Fast-growing disposable incomes in emerging markets should bring significant opportunities for the global spirits producers,” according to BAML’s Andrew Stott.

